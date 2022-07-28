Roof collapse leaves six dead, 18 injured

SAHIWAL: At least six persons including five women have lost their lives in a roof collapse incident that took place in Sahiwal during heavy rainfall. 18 persons sustained injuries in the horrific incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in 102-9L village of Punjab’s Sahiwal in which at least six persons were killed and 18 others wounded. The teams of the police force and rescue institutions rushed to the site and started operation to rescue the people.

During the rescue operation, officials faced extreme difficulties due to heavy rain and darkness. The wounded persons including women and children were shifted to a teaching hospital for medical assistance.

Earlier in the month, two children had lost their lives in a wall collapse incident as parts of Karachi received light to heavy rain.

Rescue officials had said that two children were killed as the wall collapsed in the city’s Shah Faisal Colony. Meanwhile, four people were injured after a signboard fell down due to strong winds in Azizabad’s Gulshan Shamim area.

