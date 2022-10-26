Roof collapse leaves three dead in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three persons including two women and an infant lost their lives in a roof collapse incident in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The roof collapse incident took place in Ranchore Line Usmanabad in the vicinity of Kalakot police station, leaving two women and a newborn girl dead, whereas, a man sustained injuries, according to rescue sources.

Rescue officials told the media that the teams were busy searching for survivors and efforts were underway to remove debris in the old city area. They said that the officials were facing difficulty in rescue activities due to narrow streets.

The deceased persons were identified as 45-year-old Zubaida, 23-year-old Afshan and 10-day-old Rubab while 25-year-old Abdul Qadir sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the deputy commission (DC) South and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team rushed to the scene and conducted a survey of the affected building.

Earlier in the month, in a dreadful incident, at least nine people of the same family were killed in Chilas roof collapse.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Chilas and killed nine people, including a mother and her eight children including four sons and four daughters.

Rescue teams and local officials shifted the bodies to Chilas District Hospital. Later, after official documentation, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Separately, at least three children lost their lives in a roof collapse incident that took place in Kandhkot, Sindh, during heavy rainfall.

The incident occurred in the Piyaro Sabzoi area of Kandhkot, where a roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains, burying five people under the rubble.

The local police confirmed that three bodies of children have been retrieved from the debris, while two injured were rescued.

