Roof collapse leaves three women dead in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: At least three women have lost their lives in a roof collapse incident that took place in Bahawalnagar, Punjab, during heavy rainfall, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in Tailiyan Wala Mohallah in which three women were killed. The teams of the police force and rescue institutions rushed to the site and started operation to rescue the people.

During the rescue operation, officials faced extreme difficulties due to heavy rain and darkness. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

Earlier in the month, two children had lost their lives in a wall collapse incident as parts of Karachi received light to heavy rain.

Rescue officials had said that two children were killed as the wall collapsed in the city’s Shah Faisal Colony. Meanwhile, four people were injured after a signboard fell down due to strong winds in Azizabad’s Gulshan Shamim area.

