Rooftops of 10 Lahore schools' allotted for Basant festivities

LAHORE: The authorities have allotted 10 rooftops of schools in the interior city of Lahore for celebration of traditional Basant Festival.

The Education Authority Lahore has forwarded the report about selected 10 schools to the School Education Department.

The schools that have named for Basant festivities included Government High Schools of Bhati Gate, Dehli Gate, Syed Mitha Bazaar, Shah Alam Gate, Government Victoria Girls High School, Takia Sadhwan, Kabuli Mill and Choona Mandi.

The vigilance staff of schools have been ordered to remain round the clock on duty for three days of Basant Festival.

The deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner will visit the schools to inspect preparations for the festival. In case of unsatisfactory arrangements concerned heads will be held responsible, sources added.

The Lahore administration has imposed section 144 in city to ensure celebration of Basant Festival without any untoward incident.

The kites with pictures of holy books, religious places, or any public figure will be prohibited to keep religious and social harmony and maintain law and order during the festival, according to the government order. The kites with the flag of a country, or a political party will also be banned under the law.

The section 144 came into effect forthwith and the law enforcement agencies have been directed to take action under the law.

The government of Punjab has given conditional permission to celebrate a secure Basant festival from February 06 to 08.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore has issued the Basant 2026 notification under the Punjab Kite-Flying Act 2025, recently passed by the Punjab Assembly.

The authorities have also planned various safety measures including installing safety nets and wire-protection systems on main roads to prevent accidents. Officials earlier said that the Basant festival will be allowed only under strict safety compliance to ensure a safe, festive atmosphere for Lahore’s residents.