Rosamund Pike added to Now You See Me 3

Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike has been added to the cast of Now You See Me 3’s ensemble cast in a “pivotal role.”

The Wheel of Time star joined the star-studded cast including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman among others, Screen Rant reported.

The upcoming threequel to the 2013’s Now You See Me will see several actors reprise their roles along with the addition of new actors including Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and Dominic Sessa.

The details surrounding Rosamund Pike’s character have been kept under secret other than disclosing that she will be seen in a pivotal role.

Veteran actor Michael Caine’s character has been excluded from Now You See Me 3 as he announced his retirement from acting in October last year.

However, it is likely that Pike’s character could make way for Caine’s character to have influence in his absence.

The story, which followed the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians known for their heist skills, began in 2013 film “Now You See Me”, directed by Louis Leterrier. A sequel, directed by Jon M Chu, was released in 2016.

The third movie will be directed by Fleischer while the script has been written by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie.

It is pertinent to mention that Rosamund Pike is famed for her performances in “Pride & Prejudice”, “Gone Girl” and “I Care A Lot.”

The actor recently starred in “Saltburn”, which earned her BAFTA and Golden Globes nominations.