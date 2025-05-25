Rosamund Pike recounts terrifying street mugging in London

Actress Rosamund Pike has spoken about a terrifying moment when she was punched in the face and had her phone stolen on a London street.

The Gone Girl star shared the painful memory during an interview on Magic Radio, describing it as “15 minutes of hell”.

The mugging happened in 2006 while Rosamund Pike was walking and speaking to her mother on the phone.

She was suddenly attacked by a thief on a bicycle. “The phone was snatched so all [my mother] heard was me scream and a thud and the phone went dead,” said Rosamund Pike.

The actress was left with a bruise on her face and said the incident made her feel angry. She said the experience still stays with her.

Read More: Why did prime video really cancel The Wheel of Time?

This story came to light on the same day that the Metropolitan Police released new figures showing that more than 70,000 mobile phones were stolen in London last year about 192 phones a day.

Rosamund Pike first became known after her role as a Bond girl in Die Another Day in 2002. She later rose to greater fame when she played Amy Dunne in Gone Girl alongside Ben Affleck, earning her an Oscar nomination.

She has since starred in various successful films and TV shows. Rosamund Pike won a Golden Globe for her role in the dark comedy I Care A Lot in 2021 and an Emmy Award for State of the Union in 2019.

She was also nominated for a BAFTA for her role in Saltburn in 2024.

Her fantasy series The Wheel of Time, produced by Amazon Prime Video, has recently been cancelled after three seasons, according to Deadline.

Despite the frightening mugging, Rosamund Pike has continued to thrive in her career, but her story is a reminder of the dangers many face on the streets today.