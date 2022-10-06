Roshan Digital Account: Inflows drop by 10% in September

Inflows to the Roshan Digital Accounts dropped by 10%, with $16.8 million deposited in September 2022, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP data shows that the total inflows to the Roshan Digital Accounts have gone up to $5.14 billion. The inflows by Pakistani expatriates to the RDA in September dropped by 10% in comparison to August.

According to the SBP, the total number of Roshan Digital accounts has gone up to 472,023. A total of 27,917 new accounts were opened in September 2022, the SBP data shows.

Back in February, the cumulative inflows through RDA from overseas Pakistanis soared to $3.382 billion in the last 17 months, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) told.

Pakistani expatriates sent home $222 million through RDA in January 2022, the central bank said, adding June 2021 saw the highest ever RDA inflows of $310 million.

