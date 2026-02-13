‘Roshan Pankha Roshan Pakistan’ Scheme: How to get energy-saver fans against old fans?  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has introduced ‘Roshan Pankha Roshan Pakistan’ scheme aimed at cutting electricity bills and reducing power consumption.

Under the government’s new initiative, citizens will be able to exchange their old electric fans for new energy-efficient models.

Under the scheme, outdated fans will be replaced with new five-star rated energy-saver fans, which officials say can reduce electricity consumption by up to 70 percent compared with conventional models.

The managing director of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), Humayun Khan, has explained the application procedure for the government’s new program ‘Roshan Pankha Roshan Pakistan’.

How to apply for Energy Saving Fans

Applicants can register through the official online portal at efan.gov.pk or by downloading the program’s mobile application from the Android or Apple app stores.

Registration and Eligibility

To complete registration, users must provide their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number and electricity bill details. The system will automatically determine eligibility.

Once approved, applicants can select their preferred energy-efficient fan. The manufacturer will then arrange home installation and make the old fan unusable.

After installation, consumers must confirm completion through the online portal. The cost of the new fans will be recovered in affordable monthly instalments added to future electricity bills.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold a valid CNIC and have an electricity connection registered in their name. Have no more than four late payments on electricity bills in the past 24 months and not currently enrolled in any separate instalment plan.

Only domestic consumers can apply; commercial and industrial users are not eligible. To apply applicant must possess existing old fans for replacement.

The managing director of NEECA, Humayun Khan, stated that financing under the scheme will range from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 300,000, depending on the number of fans and applicant eligibility.

He said the initiative is designed to ease pressure on household electricity bills while promoting more efficient energy use nationwide.

Applicants will also be able to track the status of their requests and delivery online through the portal and mobile application.