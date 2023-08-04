Autopsy reveals reason behind DHA girl’s death

KARACHI: The post-mortem of the body of the girl found in the flat in Defense Phase 8 has been completed, revealing that the cause of the death, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the post-mortem examination of the girl’s body, found in an apartment in Karachi’s DHA Phase 8, has been concluded at Jinnah Hospital. The report states that the 22-year-old girl’s death was caused by strangulation.

Medical professionals explained that the girl’s family brought her body to the hospital in the afternoon, and then took it away. However, they returned with the body after ten hours for autopsy.

It is pertinent to mention here that suspicions of murder had arisen regarding the incident of finding the girl’s body in an apartment in Karachi’s DHA Phase 8.

According to police sources, the girl’s mother reported that Roshni Ali’s mobile phone was missing from the house. Additionally, ropes were found hanging in separate rooms of the house, and signs of blood were found near one of the ropes.

As per police sources, Roshni Ali was working as an online sales agent, was divorced, and lived alone. Meanwhile, the Sheesha and medicines were also found at the scene. The police have expanded the scope of the investigation.