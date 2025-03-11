THIS woman became third richest in her country after receiving a gift

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has now become the third-richest person in India after receiving a significant shareholding from her father, Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies Ltd.

This move places her right after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani on the Bloomberg Billionaires – India list.

Shiv Nadar transferred 47 percent shareholding in HCL Corp and Vama Delhi to Roshni Nadar Malhotra, making her the largest shareholder in HCL Infosystems Ltd and HCL Technologies.

With this, she will also have voting rights over 12.94 percent of HCL Infosystems held by Vama Delhi and 49.94 percent held by HCL Corp.

Mukesh Ambani remains the richest Indian with a net worth of $88.1 billion, followed by Gautam Adani at $68.9 billion.

Before the transfer, Shiv Nadar was the third richest Indian with a net worth of $35.9 billion. With his stake now in her name, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has taken over this position.

The transfer was made under a private family arrangement to ensure the stability of HCL’s leadership and keep the promoter family’s ownership intact. The official statement stated that the gift deeds were executed as part of this succession plan.

Born in 1982, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the only child of Shiv Nadar and Kiran Nadar. She took over as the chairperson of HCL Technologies in 2020.

She has an undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Apart from her business leadership, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is actively involved in education and philanthropy through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which has established some of India’s leading educational institutions.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is married to Shikhar Malhotra, the vice chairman of HCL Healthcare.

Her mother, Kiran Nadar, is a well-known philanthropist and art collector who founded the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.