Collaborative effort to provide basic life support to flood victims

Roshni Homes Trust, through its disaster relief project Roshni Relief has launched a collaborative campaign with leading brands to raise funds for essential life support for flood victims.

SPAR and HiClean have partnered in the campaign to provide products at a no-profit rate for donors who wish to participate in the drive. Donors can donate HiClean Water Purification Tablets, HiClean Mosquito Repellents, and SPAR Ration Packs to flood victims at a no-profit rate online via the Roshni Homes Daraz store: www.roshni.store.

Donors can opt to donate any of the following products from Roshni Homes; Daraz Store: www.roshni.store:

HiClean Water Purification Tablets:

Water-borne diseases are rising in flood-affected areas, with over 137,000 cases reported in Sindh of diarrhea only. HiClean Water Purification Tablets are rapid dissolution effervescent chlorine tablets lethal to pathogenic bacteria, viruses, spores, algae, fungi, and cysts that are suitable for applications in emergency water disinfection.

To donate, visit: www.roshni.store

HiClean Mosquito Repellent Spray:

UNICEF has described the situation of floods as “beyond bleak.” It is estimated that 16 million children have been impacted by floods, with at least 3.4 million children in immediate need of lifesaving support. HiClean Mosquito Repellents are Deet free and 100% organic, which makes them safe to use for children. With the rise of dengue spread, HiClean Mosquito Repellents will provide the first line of defense against the virus for flood victims.

To donate, visit www.roshni.store.

SPAR Ration Packs:

To provide survival ration packs inclusive of food & personal care items. Each product passes through a vigorous quality check before being packed and distributed to flood victims. SPAR has been engaged with various non-profits in providing ration packs at a no-profit rate.

To donate, visit: www.roshni.store

On-ground, donors can participate in the campaign via Pakistan’s First Automated Kindness Machine at Port Grand. Automated Kindness Machine is designed to increase awareness of critical causes and enabling users to conveniently partake in the cause by providing monetary donations or volunteering time.

All donors participating in the drive will get reports of on-ground deployment on a fortnightly basis, along with the pictures & video testimonials of the team in affected areas.

Roshni Relief Flood Campaign is a collaborative effort of Roshni Homes Trust, Mindshare, Core Media, Port Grand, SPAR, and HiClean.

