Comedian Rosie O’Donnell confirms relocation from U.S. following Trump’s return

Rosie O’Donnell, the outspoken comedian and actress known for her role in The Flintstones, has confirmed that she moved to Ireland following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

In a TikTok video, the 62-year-old actress shared that she is in the process of applying for Irish citizenship and has found comfort in her new life.



“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” Rosie O’Donnell said in the video. “The people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

She explained that she left the U.S. on January 15, five days before Trump’s inauguration, for the well-being of herself and her 12-year-old child.

The ongoing feud between O’Donnell and Trump began in 2006 after Rosie O’Donnell criticised Trump’s leniency towards Miss USA Tara Conner, who was accused of drug use.

Donald Trump called her a “real loser,” and their conflict escalated over the years. In 2014, Rosie O’Donnell referred to the feud as “the most bullying” she had ever experienced.

The Flintstones star continued to voice her opposition to Trump during his 2016 campaign, frequently using social media to criticise him.

She also posted passionate videos during the 2020 election, including one on Thanksgiving where she warned, “When democracy falls, fascism takes its place.”

Despite her political reasons for leaving the U.S., O’Donnell said she and her daughter are “happy” in Ireland.

She mentioned missing her other children and friends, but expressed gratitude for the warmth and kindness they’ve experienced in their new home.

“I miss many things about life there at home, but for now, I’m trying to find a home here,” she said. O’Donnell concluded by urging others to “stand up” and protect their mental health amid the chaos of current political times.

Earlier, famous celebrity host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi relocated to England in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.