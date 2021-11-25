Rotation policy: Punjab govt relieves six cops to serve in Sindh, KP    

LAHORE: Punjab government has relieved six police officers following their transfer orders from the establishment division under the rotation policy, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the services of Additional Inspector General (AIG) Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Syed Khurram Ali, RPO Sheikhupura Inam Waheed, DIG Sohail Akhtar and DIG Muhammad Zubair were handed over to Sindh province.

Similarly, the services of RPO Sahiwal Muhammad Arsalan Malik were handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a request from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regarding a delay in transfer of Punjab officials saying that a similar request has been made from the Sindh province, however, he would not change policy for anyone.

According to sources privy to the discussion between the prime minister and the chief minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar met Imran Khan yesterday and asked him to delay the transfer of civil and police officials.

Buzdar said that the officials transferred by the establishment division have been given key tasks and more time should be given to the provincial government to find suitable substitutes for the transferred officials.

The prime minister while responding to it said that he had heard that a letter is written by the Sindh government in this regard and if he would entertain a province then it could hurt the rotation policy devised by the establishment division.

“It may not be suitable to entertain a province’s request and reject another’s as all provinces should adopt a uniform policy,” he said and added that they should follow merit, policy and regulations.

The prime minister later directed to implement the rotation policy of the establishment division and said that they would not support any officer while by-passing the set rules.

