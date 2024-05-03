Rovman Powell to lead as West Indies announces squad for T20 World Cup

Rovman Powell was named the captain as West Indies announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 which the country will co-host with the United States.

Shamar Joseph, who shot to fame in the Test series against Australia earlier this year, has been included in the squad and is likely to mark his T20I debut.

Shimron Hetmyer made a comeback to the team for the T20 World Cup while Kyle Mayers and pacer Oshane Thomas were omitted from the squad.

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, and Shai Hope have been picked for top-order positions.

Read more: WATCH: Rohit Sharma reacts to query on Virat Kohli’s strike rate

The West Indies squad also includes several hitters and all-rounders including Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Powell, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

In the spin-bowling department, Akeal Hossain and Gudakesh Motie will lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup while vice-captain Alzarri Joseph will lead the pace line-up along with Shamar Joseph.

West Indies Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Director of West Indies Cricket Desmond Haynes said that the selection committee had long discussion regarding the batting line-up.

“I want to state very clearly that our focus has always been (on) roles – roles that we want people to play. The situation of someone like Shamar Joseph, you really can’t question someone like him, we saw him in Australia. He ticked the boxes for us,” he added.

The co-hosts of the tournament are grouped with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda in C alongside.