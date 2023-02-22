Royal family backs Kate Middleton despite online backlash

The British royal family has come out in support of Kate Middleton after she was mocked for her recent activity shared online.
A video of the Princess from the British royal family surfaced online from her latest activity in which Kate Middleton received backlash for not being able to fry an egg.
Later, Prince William’s sweetheart also shared adorable photos and a video from the activity on Instagram.
She said, “109 years young…Great to meet you, Nora!
“Here at Oxford House, an award-winning, family-run nursing home in Slough, residents like Nora are cared for in such a homely and comfortable environment, with innovative tech helping enrich their daily lives. Thanks for having us!”
The Royal family was the first to extend support to Kate Middleton by pressing the heart button on the post.