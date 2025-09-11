Royal Family popularity at record low ahead of pivotal moment

Public support for the Royal Family has fallen to its lowest level on record, just days before King Charles is due to host Donald Trump for a major state visit at Windsor Castle.

Fresh data from the British Social Attitudes survey shows that only 51 per cent of Britons now see the Royal Family as important, compared to 86 per cent when records began in 1983.

The collapse in backing comes at a sensitive time, as King Charles prepares to welcome Donald Trump for what will be the former US President’s second official visit to Britain between 16 and 18 September.

The findings reveal a dramatic change in how the Royal Family is viewed across the country. Almost one-third of people now consider the monarchy unimportant, and the proportion calling for its complete abolition has surged to 15 per cent.

When asked directly, 58 per cent still favoured keeping the Royal Family, but 38 per cent preferred replacing it with an elected head of state – the first time such a question has been tested in the survey’s history.

The Royal Family’s declining support is closely tied to political and generational divides. Conservatives remain strong backers, but Labour supporters are split down the middle.

Younger Britons show growing enthusiasm for an elected alternative, while older citizens continue to stand by King Charles and the monarchy. In Scotland and Wales, majorities now favour an elected head of state, unlike in England where loyalty to the Royal Family remains stronger.

The timing is significant. King Charles is set to meet Donald Trump for the second time in an official capacity, an unprecedented move in modern diplomacy. The Royal Family, already under pressure due to falling public confidence, faces renewed scrutiny as critics question its role in a rapidly changing Britain.

For King Charles, who has spent his first years as monarch navigating complex public expectations, the challenge is clear: the Royal Family must prove its relevance just as national sentiment slips to historic lows.

And with Donald Trump’s high-profile visit putting Windsor Castle back in the global spotlight, the question of the monarchy’s future has never felt more urgent.

