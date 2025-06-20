Royal Family images just years apart show a worrying trend

The Royal Family has seen many ups and downs over the years, but recent photos from the Trooping the Colour highlight just how much things have changed and not for the better.

The annual birthday parade for the monarch is usually a grand affair, filled with crowds, colour, and a full royal line-up on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

But this year’s event, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, had a very different feel quieter, smaller, and far less vibrant than in years gone by.

Photos taken just a few years apart show a sad new reality for the Royal Family.

In 2019, more than 35 members of the Royal Family packed the palace balcony, smiling and waving to cheering crowds. The scene was lively and full of tradition.

This year, however, the view was strikingly different. Only a small group of senior working royals stood on the balcony and most of them were over 75 years old.

Aside from King Charles and Queen Camilla, only Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three young children brought any sense of youth and energy to the occasion.

The Royal Family now looks like a much smaller, older group far from the image of a thriving modern monarchy.

The late Queen’s slimmed-down vision may have worked in theory, but the reality in photos is making many question the plan.

Back in 2012, Charles then the Prince of Wales shared his idea of a reduced Royal Family to focus only on those closest to the throne.

It was meant to help the monarchy appear less expensive and more focused. But what he didn’t expect was the sudden loss of key family members.

Prince Andrew stepped back in 2019, followed soon after by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020.

Their departure removed a major part of the younger generation from the public royal duties. The couple, along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could have added much-needed glamour and energy to events like Trooping the Colour.

Even Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, once seen on the balcony, are no longer allowed to take on full-time royal roles. As a result, the Royal Family is now left with fewer members to represent the Crown in public.

The photos from this year’s celebration show what feels like a shrinking Royal Family. While Prince William and Princess Kate are doing their best to carry the monarchy forward, the pressure on them is now greater than ever.