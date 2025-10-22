Royal Family under fire from Prince Andrew’s circle over treating him ‘monstrously’

Prince Andrew’s inner circle has bashed the Royal Family over treating the former duke “unfairly” following the announcement that he will no longer use his royal titles.

While speaking to The Daily Beast’s The Royalist, one of the close pals of Prince Andrew slammed his title removal – a decision reportedly made in agreement with King Charles and Prince William.

“Andrew has been treated monstrously by his family. He has done everything they have asked. He has been found guilty of no crime,” they told the outlet.

The pal further added, “In England, it is customary to consider a man innocent until proven guilty. Those baying for Andrew’s blood would do well to re-read The Crucible.”

Prince Andrew’s friend also opened up about the former Duke’s future plan, saying that he will still be carrying out his usual schedule of days and overnight shooting parties booked for the winter.

Prince Andrew announced that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors in a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday amid string of scandals.