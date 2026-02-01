Royal Rumble 2026: Gunther defeats AJ Styles in career-ending clash

Gunther delivered a dominant and emotionally charged performance to defeat AJ Styles at WWE Royal Rumble 2026, in a result that appears to have brought the curtain down on the veteran star’s celebrated WWE career.

The high-stakes match, staged in front of a packed arena, carried a career-threatening stipulation for Styles, who had earlier confirmed that 2026 would be his final year in WWE. Facing the formidable former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Styles put his career on the line in one of the most anticipated bouts of the Royal Rumble event.

From the opening bell, the contest was intense and physical. Styles leaned on his vast experience, speed and aerial offence to counter Gunther’s size and strength, landing several trademark moves and briefly shifting the momentum in his favour.

However, Gunther — widely known as “The Ring General” — absorbed the pressure and gradually imposed himself. His relentless offence, thunderous chops and measured pace wore Styles down as the match progressed.

The decisive moment came late in the contest when Gunther locked Styles in a crushing sleeper hold. Despite a determined effort to break free, Styles was unable to escape, forcing the referee to stop the match and award Gunther the victory by submission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

As the result was announced, the WWE Universe rose to its feet, applauding AJ Styles and chanting in appreciation of his remarkable career. A visibly emotional Styles paused to acknowledge the crowd before walking up the ramp, in what may prove to be his final appearance inside a WWE ring.

Styles’ journey in WWE began with a surprise debut at the Royal Rumble 2016, after which he quickly established himself as one of the company’s elite performers. Over a decade with WWE, he captured multiple world titles, including two WWE Championship reigns, and headlined several major premium live events.

Known globally as “The Phenomenal One”, AJ Styles earned widespread respect for his in-ring excellence, consistency and longevity, competing at the highest level well into his late 40s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Gunther’s victory at Royal Rumble 2026 not only reinforces his status as one of WWE’s most dominant forces, but also marks a poignant chapter in WWE history, as one of its modern greats appears to bid farewell to the ring.