RRR actor Jr NTR getting nominated for Oscars??

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is one of the most successful South Indian films of this year. It made a name not only in India but in the west as well.

The proof of its success is that Variety Magazine has included its leading actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. aka Jr. NTR in Oscar prediction list in the ‘Best Actor category.’ It is also in the best ‘Best Picture category’ too.

Set in 1920s, RRR is the story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. They return home to start fighting back against British colonialists.

The cast includes Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and others.

The film’s maker Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli – interacting with Russo Brothers, who worked on Marvel Cinematic Universe projects – admitted he was surprised to see the positive reviews from the West.

“Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West,” says the director admitted. “A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities.”

It is pertinent to mention that RRR beat Hollywood’s The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick to become the runner-up for the Best Picture award in the HCA Awards. It lost to Everything Everywhere All At Once.

