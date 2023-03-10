‘RRR’ star Ram Charan is set for Hollywood debut?

South Indian superstar Ram Charan excited his fans with a hint of his debut Hollywood project.

After ruling Tollywood and Bollywood industries with his acting chops, seems like the ‘RRR’ star is ready to win over the international audience with his debut Hollywood project, as teased by himself in a foreign podcast.

Ram Charan, who is currently in the US for the much-anticipated Oscars ceremony with his mega-hit ‘RRR’, was seated for a chat with podcaster Sam Fragaso, about the film, Indian cinema as well as himself as a Telugu star.

During the outing, he also revealed that he is in talks for the first-ever Hollywood project.

It happened so when the host asked him if the Hollywood debut is on the cards anytime soon, the actor replied, “Yes, we are in talks, definitely.”

Without giving away any details about the project, he elaborated, “The talks are happening and how they’re gonna transcend it into a movie and me walking into a set is a news that’s gonna come out in a couple of months.”

Moreover, Charan also said that given a chance he would be excited to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt.

To note, the entire team of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum-opus ‘RRR’ is gearing up to attend the prestigious ceremony of Academy Awards 2023 on March 12. The big award winner ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film is nominated and will also be performed at the event.

