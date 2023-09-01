Big-cat expert baffled by tiger attack in ‘RRR’

The realistic and over-exaggerated tiger attack in the Indian movie ‘RRR’ has left Biologist and big cat expert Mark Elbroch astounded.

Mountain lion biologist, Elbroch recently analyzed and rated nine of the most iconic tiger attack scenes in the movies and according to him, the sequence in the Telugu-language blockbuster ‘RRR’ had left him baffled with both realistic and over-exaggerated depiction in the introductory shot when parallel lead Jr. NTR aka Komaram Bheem was trying to escape from tiger in the forest.

In his analysis, Elbroch underlined how the Indian film scene got many aspects of the animal’s attack correct, as compared to the Hollywood sequences. “The greatest problem with Hollywood cat attacks are the noises. First off, cats are completely silent when they’re hunting. You don’t let your prey know you’re coming!” he said.

Speaking further of the attack, which he rated 7 out of 10, Elbroch added, “When that tiger emerges and hits the wolf? That’s actually a really important thing to note about cat hunting, is that they use their bodies. Not just their claws and their teeth. Sometimes, if they can get enough power behind themselves, just their weight alone can break the neck of an animal.”

“You should never run! That’s, like, triggering the prey response in a large carnivore. You want to confront a large cat that is confronting you. If it’s threatening you, you want to scare it! But, let’s just assume that you’re running, you know, you’ve made that decision. It is worth noting that cats have really small lungs and that they have these short bursts. That’s why they’re explosive when they hunt. And if they fail to connect with that prey and to take it down, quickly, they give up. So if you’ve got a long head start, and you can get that cat to run for, you know, a half mile or so, yeah, you’re gonna outrun it. Because humans are actually built for marathon runs,” he explained.

“There’s no way he could stand up to being clawed several times. So, cat claws are protractible. And that means that, when the cat is relaxed, they’re actually sheathed, you don’t see the claws. That keeps them razor sharp, so when they capture prey or swipe prey, they immediately cut in and cut lacerations like sharp knives. Just one swipe of a tiger’s claw would completely debilitate this guy,” concluded the expert.

Set in the early 1920s during British rule, the pan-Indian film ‘RRR’, by ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, followed a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju [Ram Charan] and Komaram Bheem [Jr. NTR].

Not only was ‘RRR’ the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 with estimated Box Office collections of INR1200 crores, but the magnum-opus also bagged several accolades in India and across the globe.

