Rs 1.31bn grant approved for ECP to conduct LG by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a grant of over Rs. 1.3 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct local government (LG) by-elections in different parts of the country, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the ECC meeting that also considered several proposals from different sectors.

A press statement issued here read that the ECC considered and approved a summary of the ECP for a Rs. 1.317 billion grant in connection with LG bye-elections in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan and Local Government elections in Islamabad and Punjab.

The ECP is all set to hold LG by-elections in different parts of the country on November 14.

The ECC also Okayed a summary submitted by the Ministry of Communications (Postal Services Wing) for a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs. 16.995 billion for clearing of verified pending liabilities of companies/agency partners of Pakistan Post Office Department.

The ECC also took up five separate summaries submitted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as part of the FBR Transformation Plan earlier approved by the Prime Minister.

The ECC also decided that the Revenue Division and Finance Division would work out the mechanics, including allocation and release of budgets, under the five proposals, through joint consultation.

Earlier, the ECC approved Rs 1.8 billion as a technical supplementary grant to overhaul engines of two VVIP planes being used by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for state duties

“The ECC considered and approved a Technical Supplementary Grant to the tune of Rs. 1.8 billion to the Ministry of Defence for overhaul of engines of two VVIP aircraft being utilized for state duties with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” a press statement issued here read.