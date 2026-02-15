Rs 10 Million Reward Announced for Pakistan T20 World Cup Win

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced a reward of Rs 10 million for the Pakistan team should they win the ICC T20 World Cup, ARY News reported.

In a statement regarding the high-octane clash between the two arch-rivals, the Governor said he would personally receive the victorious team at the airport upon their return home.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Tessori pledged to shower the team with three maunds (120 kg) of flower petals.

Furthermore, he announced that 3,000 kg of sweets would be distributed across Karachi to celebrate a Pakistani victory in the tournament.

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the high-octane ICC T20 World Cup clash against India at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sunday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said that the pitch is a bit tacky and that it may provide some assistance up top.

“It is a big game, he notes, but everyone is relaxed and focused, and are looking forward to the challenge,” said the captain.

“This is a bigger ground than the SSC, he says, and slightly slower too. Same team for Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was happy to lose the toss saying that they would have batted first anyways.

“It is easy to say this is another game, but this is a high-stakes contest,” said that right-handed batter.

“This sport teaches a lot of things, and anyone can have a good day,” he said.

“Abhishek and Kuldeep come in, but he only mentions Arshdeep as the player going out. Samson could be the other,” Suryakumar concluded.

Historically, India have held the upper hand in T20 Internationals, winning 13 of the 16 meetings between the two sides, with Pakistan claiming three victories.

In T20 World Cup clashes, India lead 7-1, with one match ending in a tie at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.

Both teams enter the contest unbeaten in the group stage. Pakistan have secured wins over the Netherlands and the USA, while India have defeated the USA and Namibia, setting the stage for another high-pressure chapter in cricket’s most intense rivalry.

Teams

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.