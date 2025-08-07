Rs 100 Prize Bond August 2025; check draw date

The draw No.55 for the Rs 100 prize bond draw will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Faisalabad.

Many Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.



Prize-Winning amount for the Rs 100 prize bond draw winners

First Prize 700,000 Second Prize (3 winners) 200,000 Third Prize (1696 winners) 1,000

The first prize for a Rs 100 prize bond draw is Rs. 700,000, while three second prize winners will receive Rs. 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of the third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

The prize bond program has been run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

As per the spokesperson of the National Savings Centre, a special ceremony will be held at the State Bank of Pakistan in Lahore, which will be attended by distinguished individuals from different walks of life.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

