Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw announced, August 2025: Check here

As prize bonds provide a safe means to save money and the chance to win large prizes, many Pakistanis continue to pick them as their favorite investment option, including Rs 1500 prize bond.

The National Savings Center in Faisalabad hosted the 103rd Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw, according to the Central Directorate of National Savings

Rs 1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize Rs 3 million 1 winner Second Prize Rs 1 million 3 winners Third Prize Rs 18,500 1,696 winners

Rs 1500 Prize Bond May 15 Draw Winners

The first prize (Rs 3,000,000) has been won by ticket No. 790468 while three second prizes (Rs 1,000,000) were won by ticket Nos. 031085, 193673, and 607650. The third prizes (Rs18,500) were garbed by 1,696 winners. Check the lists for the winners of the third prize.