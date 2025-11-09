Rs 1500 prize bond draw date in Pakistan announced

RAWALPINDI: The National Savings Centre (NSC) has announced draw date for the upcoming 1500 prize bond of 2025 will be conducted in Rawalpindi, with citizens hoping to hit the jackpot this time.

The upcoming draw of Rs1,500 prize bond will be held on November 17, 2025, in Rawalpindi.

While every Pakistani is entitled to purchase prize bonds from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bank branches and National Savings Centers against application form with a copy of a valid CNIC.

The winners can claim the prize money at any SBP BSC field office, designated commercial bank branches and National Saving Centers, on the prescribed claim form.

1500 Prize Bond Prize Money

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the winner of the first prize will win an amount of Rs3 million, while there are three prizes for second winners, as each will get Rs1 million.

Similarly, there are 1,696 third prizes, with each winner getting Rs18,500.

Tax Deduction

Under the revised tax policy, winners will be taxed at different rates depending on their tax-filing status.

Tax filers will be subject to a 15percent tax on their prize winnings, while non-filers will face higher 30pc tax. This means that winners who are registered tax filers will see a smaller portion of their prize amount deducted compared to those who haven’t filed taxes.

Winners of previous 1500 Prize Bond Draw

In August 2025 draw, the grand prize of Rs. 3,000,000 was claimed by bond number 790468.

Three second prizes of Rs. 1,000,000 each went to bond numbers 031085, 193673, and 607650.

Additionally, 1,696 consolation prizes of Rs. 18,500 each were distributed among other lucky bondholders.

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.