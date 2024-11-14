web analytics
Rs 1500 Prize Bond Draw Date, November 2024

Many Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

Rs 1500 Prize Bond Draw Date

The draw number 100 for Rs 1500 prize bond will be held in Rawalpindi and the winners will be declared following the voting. The announcement of the winners is scheduled for November 15, 2024.

Rs 1500 Prize Winning Amount

First Prize Winner Rs3,000,000

Three winners for Second Prize Rs1,000,000 (each)

1696 winners of Third Prize will get Rs18,500 (each).

