Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw for Nov 2025 announced, check winners here

RAWALPINDI: The National Savings Centre (NSC), Rawalpindi, on Monday (today) announced the Rs1,500 prize bond draw No. 104 for November 2025.

This time around, initially, the NSC has announced the winners of the first and second winners of the draw.

First Prize Winner

The Rs 1500 bond bearing number 091925 has won the first prize of Rs 3,000,000.

Second Prize Winners

On the other hand, three fortunate persons have won the second prize of Rs 1,000,000 each. The lucky bond numbers for the second prize are 106210, 502971, and 916702.

Third Prize Winners

Similarly, there are 1,696 third prizes, with each winner getting Rs18,500. The NSC has not issued the list of the winners of the third prize, but it will be issued later.

Prize bond winners are advised to check their numbers and claim prizes through authorised banks and prize bond offices as per official procedures.

Tax Deduction on Prize Money

Winners of the Rs1500 prize bond draw will be taxed based on their tax-filing status. Registered tax filers will face a 15% tax on their winnings, while non-filers will incur a higher tax rate of 30%.

This means that individuals who have filed their taxes will have a lower tax deduction on their prize amounts, whereas those who have not filed taxes will see a greater deduction from their winnings.