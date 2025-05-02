Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw details for May 15

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs 1500 Prize Bond.
The Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw is set to take place on May 02, 2025, at the National Savings Centre in Karachi.
Rs 1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount
- First Prize: Rs 3 million (1 winner)
- Second Prize: Rs 1 million (3 winners)
- Third Prize: Rs 18,500 (1,600 winners)
Prizes can be claimed at designated bank branches or National Savings offices.
Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels, including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.
The first draw was held in February 2025, and Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw saw exciting wins
- First Prize Winner: Bond number 402432
- Second Prize Winners: Bond numbers 543452, 764165, and 814653
As anticipation builds for the next draw in Karachi, prize bond holders remain hopeful that their numbers will secure a big win.
For more details on Rs1,500 prize bond draws, visit your nearest National Savings Centre or bank branch.
Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025
The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events:
|PRIZE BONDS
|DATE
|CITY
|1500
|15 May, 25
|KARACHI
|100
|15 May, 25
|SIALKOT
|40000
|10 Jun, 25
|HYDERABAD
|25000
|10 Jun, 25
|LAHORE
|200
|16 Jun, 25
|QUETTA
|750
|15 Jul, 25
|RAWALPINDI
|1500
|15 Aug, 25
|FAISALABAD
|100
|15 Aug, 25
|LAHORE
|40000
|10 Sep, 25
|PESHAWAR
|25000
|10 Sep, 25
|KARACHI
|200
|15 Sep, 25
|MULTAN
|750
|15 Oct, 25
|MUZAFFARABAD
|1500
|17 Nov, 25
|RAWALPINDI
|100
|17 Nov, 25
|HYDERABAD
|40000
|10 Dec, 25
|SIALKOT
|25000
|10 Dec, 25
|FAISALABAD
|200
|15 Dec, 25
|LAHORE
For a full list of upcoming draws, visit the National Savings website or check local listings.