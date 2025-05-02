Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw details for May 15

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs 1500 Prize Bond.

The Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw is set to take place on May 02, 2025, at the National Savings Centre in Karachi.

Rs 1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs 3 million (1 winner)

Rs 3 million (1 winner) Second Prize: Rs 1 million (3 winners)

Rs 1 million (3 winners) Third Prize: Rs 18,500 (1,600 winners)

Prizes can be claimed at designated bank branches or National Savings offices.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels, including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.

The draws for the Rs 1500 Prize Bond in Pakistan for 2025 are scheduled to be conducted on May 02, 2025.

The first draw was held in February 2025, and Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw saw exciting wins

The February 2025 Rs1,500 prize bond draw saw exciting wins:

First Prize Winner: Bond number 402432

Second Prize Winners: Bond numbers 543452, 764165, and 814653

As anticipation builds for the next draw in Karachi, prize bond holders remain hopeful that their numbers will secure a big win.

For more details on Rs1,500 prize bond draws, visit your nearest National Savings Centre or bank branch.

Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025

The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events:

PRIZE BONDS DATE CITY 1500 15 May, 25 KARACHI 100 15 May, 25 SIALKOT 40000 10 Jun, 25 HYDERABAD 25000 10 Jun, 25 LAHORE 200 16 Jun, 25 QUETTA 750 15 Jul, 25 RAWALPINDI 1500 15 Aug, 25 FAISALABAD 100 15 Aug, 25 LAHORE 40000 10 Sep, 25 PESHAWAR 25000 10 Sep, 25 KARACHI 200 15 Sep, 25 MULTAN 750 15 Oct, 25 MUZAFFARABAD 1500 17 Nov, 25 RAWALPINDI 100 17 Nov, 25 HYDERABAD 40000 10 Dec, 25 SIALKOT 25000 10 Dec, 25 FAISALABAD 200 15 Dec, 25 LAHORE

For a full list of upcoming draws, visit the National Savings website or check local listings.