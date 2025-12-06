Rs 20 bln collected, no manhole covers: Gulshan Town Chairman accuses KWSC, Mayor

KARACHI: Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Chairman Dr. Fawad Ahmed has stated that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has collected a whopping Rs 20 billion, yet the Mayor does not have money for capping the city’s manholes, ARY News reported.

In a social media video, the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Chairman, speaking after the death of three-year-old child Ibrahim who fell into an open manhole, revealed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) received a staggering Rs 4 billion under the guise of municipal tax collected through electricity bills.

Dr. Fawad Ahmed criticized the Sindh government, complaining that they neither grant us powers nor take responsibility.

He said that University Road has become a “well of death,” adding that the road falls under the KMC’s jurisdiction and they are responsible for its maintenance.

The Town Chairman also mentioned that the KMC signed the Red Line Project.

He expressed anger at the Mayor for not covering the manholes in the city, despite the fact that the KWSC has collected a huge tax of Rs 20 billion from the citizens.

Dr. Fawad said that Gulshan Town, with its limited budget, spends millions of rupees, while its Union Councils allocate their own budgets for water and sewerage works.

The Town Chairman demanded that the Sindh government and the Local Bodies Ministry hand over the charge of the KWSC to the elected representatives.

He then addressed Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, asking: “How many times have you taken the town chairmen into confidence?”