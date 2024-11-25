Rs 200 Prize Bond Draw Date, December 2024

For decades, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis have invested in prize bonds of various denominations, including the Rs 200 prize bond, hoping to win bumper prizes and other rewards.

This scheme is managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Introduced in the 1960s, prize bonds are considered one of the safest investment options in Pakistan. They are available in multiple denominations and can be easily converted into cash whenever needed, offering both liquidity and security to investors.

Every three months, the National Savings organizes a lucky draw to announce winners. The initiative serves two purposes: raising funds for the government and providing the public with a reliable savings mechanism that preserves their money’s value.

The draw is expected to generate significant interest as many Pakistanis buy small denominations to get bumper prize.

Rs 200 prize bond draw date

Balloting for is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2024, in Sialkot, offering a chance to win exciting cash rewards.

Winning amount

The first prize winner of Rs 200 prize bond will receive Rs750,000, while second prize winners will each take home Rs250,000 and the third prize winners will bag Rs1250 each.