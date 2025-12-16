Rs 200 Prize Bond Draw No. 104 – December 2025: Winners list

LAHORE: The National Savings Centre held Draw No. 104 for the Rs 200 Prize Bond and announced the winners.

The draw was conducted at 10:00 a.m. in the presence of the public and officials.

Winning Amounts

The first prize for the Rs 200 Bond is Rs 750,000. Five participants won Rs 250,000, while third prize winners will receive Rs 1,250 each.

December 2025 Draw Winners

The first prize of Rs 750,000 was won by bond number 758760.

Rs 250,000 were won by bond numbers 033045, 487574, 694350, 837177, and 877428.

The complete draw list is yet to be announced.