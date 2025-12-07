Rs. 25,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw Date & City Announced

Draw for Rs. 25,000 premium Prize bond is just around the corner as the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) is ready for the final quarter of 2025.

As per the official notification, the event will take place next week.

The draw for the Rs. 25,000 Premium Prize Bond is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Whereas Faisalabad will host this significant event.

Furthermore, the government has clarified the protocol for public holidays. If a holiday falls on the draw date, the CDNS will hold the draw on the very next working day.

On the other hand, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced the date for the Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond draw.

The CDNS confirming that the highly anticipated event will take place on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

This draw will mark the conclusion of the 2025 schedule for the premium category, capping off another year of significant interest in the National Savings prize bond scheme.

The CDNS has chosen Sialkot as the venue for this quarter’s balloting, where winners of the Rs. 40,000 denomination prize bond will be selected.

The National Savings Centre (NSC), Rawalpindi, on Monday (today) announced the Rs1,500 prize bond draw No. 104 for November 2025.

This time around, initially, the NSC has announced the winners of the first and second winners of the draw.

First Prize Winner

The Rs 1500 bond bearing number 091925 has won the first prize of Rs 3,000,000.

Second Prize Winners

On the other hand, three fortunate persons have won the second prize of Rs 1,000,000 each. The lucky bond numbers for the second prize are 106210, 502971, and 916702.

Third Prize Winners

Similarly, there are 1,696 third prizes, with each winner getting Rs18,500. The NSC has not issued the list of the winners of the third prize, but it will be issued later.

Prize bond winners are advised to check their numbers and claim prizes through authorised banks and prize bond offices as per official procedures.

Tax Deduction on Prize Money

Winners of the Rs1500 prize bond draw will be taxed based on their tax-filing status. Registered tax filers will face a 15% tax on their winnings, while non-filers will incur a higher tax rate of 30%.

This means that individuals who have filed their taxes will have a lower tax deduction on their prize amounts, whereas those who have not filed taxes will see a greater deduction from their winnings.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan policy, prize amounts are subject to withholding tax, with rates determined by the winner’s filer status.

As prize bonds provide a safe means to save money and the chance to win large prizes, many Pakistanis continue to pick them as their favourite investment option, including the Rs 1500 prize bond.