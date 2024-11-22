Rs25,000 prize bond draw date, November 2024

For decades, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis have invested in prize bonds of various denominations, including the Rs 25000 prize bond, hoping to win bumper prizes and other rewards.

This scheme is managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Introduced in the 1960s, prize bonds are considered one of the safest investment options in Pakistan. They are available in multiple denominations and can be easily converted into cash whenever needed, offering both liquidity and security to investors.

Every three months, the National Savings organizes a lucky draw to announce winners. The initiative serves two purposes: raising funds for the government and providing the public with a reliable savings mechanism that preserves their money’s value.

Upcoming Rs 25,000 Prize Bond Draw

Draw Number: 16

Date: December 10, 2024

Venue: National Savings Centre, Quetta

The Rs 25000 Prize Bond draw will soon take place, and the results will be updated promptly. Below is a summary of the prizes for the lucky winners:

NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) 01 Rs 30,000,000 05 Rs 10,000,000 700 Rs 300,000

Earlier, the draw No.48 for the Rs100 prize bond was held on November 15, 2024 at the National Savings Division office in Multan.

Prize Winning Amount

First Prize 700,000 Second Prize (3 winners) 200,000 Third Prize (1696 winners) 1,000

The first prize of Rs 700,000 was won by 633542 and the three second prize winners are 589006, 881670, and 163958.

