Rs 40,000 Prize Bond 10 September 2024 – Draw Results, Winner, Updates

The most awaiting Rs 40,000 Prize Bond balloting took place in Lahore today, September 10, 2024.

This marked the 30th draw of Rs 40,000 Prize Bond, which is famous for its grand prize of Rs 80 million.

The first prize, a staggering Rs 80,000,000, was awarded to the bond holder with the number 108319.

Meanwhile, the second prize of Rs 30,000,000 was claimed by the following three lucky winners: 212016, 428449, and 937750.

The third prize, Rs 500,000, will be awarded to 660 winners across the country.

As always, this draw has generated significant excitement among the participants, with many hoping to strike gold.

Prize bond holders are advised to stay tuned for further updates on the complete winners’ list.