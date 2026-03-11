Rs. 40,000 Prize bond March 2026 winners announced: Check complete list of winners

RAWALPINDI: National Savings has announced the winners of the Rs. 40,000 denomination prize bond following the latest draw held in Rawalpindi.

First Prize: Rs. 80,000,000 (8 Crore)

A single fortunate individual has won the whopping Rs. 80 million first prize. The winning bond number is:

367558

Second Prize: Rs. 30,000,000 (3 Crore)

The staggering second prize of Rs. 30 million each has been claimed by three lucky investors. The winning numbers are:

463623

676830

855627

Third Prize: Rs. 500,000 (5 Lakh)

Additionally, 660 winners have secured the third prize, receiving Rs. 500,000 each.

Check all the winners of third prize from below link

National Savings Centre Rawalpindi conducted the first draw of Rs40,000 premium prize bond yesterday , March 10, with people eyeing to grab mega prizes.

The draw for Rs40,000 prize bond is held every three month regularly and provides opportunity to holders of the premium prize bonds to win mega cash prizes.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the federal government upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.

The prize bonds are considered a safer investment option in Pakistan as people can get chances to win the exciting prizes without the fear of any loss.

How to Receive Winning Amount?

Investors are not required to submit any claims, as the prize money for winning Premium Prize Bonds is automatically credited to the registered bank account provided at the time of bond purchase.

Tax Deduction

15% for Active Taxpayers (ATL) and 30% for Non-ATL, as per the Finance Act 2025, aimed at increasing tax compliance.

It applies to both the prize money winnings (Section 156) and the 6-monthly profit earned (Section 151).

Zakat Deduction

Premium Prize Bonds (Registered) are exempted from compulsory Zakat deduction.