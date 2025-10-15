Rs750 prize bond draw for October 2025 announced, Check here

MUZAFFARABAD: The top winners of Rs 750 prize bond draw for October 2025 have been announced by the National Savings Centre in Muzaffarabad today, ARY News reported.

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Muzaffarabad at the National Savings Division office.

The first prize winner will get mega cash prize of Rs1,500,000 while the three winners of the second prize will bag Rs500,000 each.

Winner of First Prize

The first prize of Rs1,500,000 has been won by 797063.

Second Winners of 750 Prize Bond Draw

The second prize has been grabbed by 118702, 290665 and 668206.

Withholding Tax Rates Increased

On the other hand, withholding tax rates on winning amount of prize bonds and profit on debt from July 2025, according to an official FBR notification.

As per the notification, filers will now face a 15 percent withholding tax on winning amount of prize bonds.

In contrast, non-filers will be subject to a higher rate of 30% on the same earnings.

Prize Bonds Preferred Investment Choice

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

Read More: Rs1500 Prize Bond: Complete guide to prizes and tax rates— August 2025

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

Upcoming Draw of 750 Prize Bond

The next quarterly draw of Rs750 prize bond will be held next year in January 2026