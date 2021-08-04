Rs1.5m withdrawn from woman’s account with fake signature

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended two men on charges of withdrawing cash from a woman’s bank account by faking her signature.

The commercial banking circle of the agency made the arrests on the complaint of a bank.

The arrested accused, identified as Aamir Ahmed and Zamin Ali Khan, encashed a cheque with a fake signature of a female account holder and withdrew around Rs1.5 million from her account.

Further investigation against the accused is underway, the FIA said.

