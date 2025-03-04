Rs1 million worth of valuables stolen from bank locker in Karachi

KARACHI: Valuables worth Rs1 million, including diamond and gold ornaments, were stolen from a private bank locker within the jurisdiction of Darakhshan police station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The victim reported that the last time he checked the locker was on February 6, when the belongings were still there, but by February 19, the locker was empty.

The victim had been renting the locker since July 2010, with valuables stored at various times.

A theft case has been filed at the Darakhshan police station, and the victim has also submitted applications to the FIA and the State Bank.

The affected locker holder reported that the stolen items included diamond and gold jewelry, branded watches, and other valuables.

The police are currently investigating the incident, obtaining CCTV footage and other records from the bank, and have summoned the bank staff for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be added to the FIR if necessary, according to the police.

This is not the first time that incidents of material kept inside the lockers being stolen are reported as earlier in a similar case, a citizen claimed that his two kilograms of gold worth nearly Rs25 million has been stolen from the locker of a bank in the DHA area of Karachi.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and shared that a citizen claimed to have kept two kilograms of gold in the locker of a bank in the Khayaban-e-Shahbaz area of the DHA.

“He kept the gold of his entire family in the locker,” they said, adding that the citizen lodged a complaint that when he checked the locker today, he found out nothing except a black shopping bag.

The police said that they have begun a probe and initially the locker will be scrutinized for any fingerprints. “A case will be registered and the investigation department will begin a probe into the matter,” they said.