Rs100 fresh currency notes bundle rate ahead of Eidul Fitr 2026

LAHORE: The fresh currency notes can be bought from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other banks across Pakistan for Eidul Fitr 2026.

The last “Ashra” of holy month of Ramazan has begun with people in Pakistan now gearing up for Eidul Fitr 2026.

On the eve of the festival, the elder members of a family traditionally give cash gifts to children and it is called “Eidi”.

For Eidi, fresh currency notes of various denominations, including Rs100, are used and the children spend the amount to enjoy the day.

But sometimes, people are unable to get the bundles of fresh notes from the banks due to stock issues. In this situation, they can visit the shops in open market to buy them.

Rs100 Currency Note Bundle Rate in Pakistan

In open market, shopkeepers sell the fresh currency notes bundle at higher prices. The worth of a Rs100 currency note bundle stands at Rs10,000 but in open market the buyers have to pay extra money.

The Rs100 bundle is being sold for Rs10,700 to Rs11,000.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal, Pakistan’s top moon sighting body, will meet for Shawwal moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Eidul Fitr, on March 19.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony while zonal office will also hold meetings at their respective offices.