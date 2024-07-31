Rs100 Prize Bond August 2024 – Check draw date, winning amount

The Rs100 Prize Bond balloting will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at the Karachi office of the National Savings Division.

It could chance to win prizes, including a grand prize of Rs700,000, plus several 2nd and 3rd prizes, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

The 47th balloting of the Rs100 prize bond will be held in Karachi on August 15, 2024 (Thursday).

1st Prize: 700,000 rupees for 1 winner

2nd Prize: 200,000 rupees for 3 winners

200,000 rupees for 3 winners 3rd Prize: 1,000 rupees for 1696 winners

Prize Bonds are considered as one of the secure investment options in Pakistan, offering the chance to win substantial prizes while preserving the principal amount.

Meanwhile, the odds of winning are low, the allure of potentially significant rewards attracts numerous participants.

The Prize Bonds are regulated by National Savings, under the central bank, which is another reason for their popularity.

Despite the slim chances, many Pakistanis continue to invest in these bonds in hopes of securing substantial cash prizes.