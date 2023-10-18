Rs100 prize bond draw to be held on this date

KARACHI: Pakistan’s National Saving Division has announced the date and venue for the draw of the prize bond, worth Rs100, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prize bonds have long been recognized as a secure method of investment in Pakistan. These bearer bonds, effectively government-backed lotteries, are managed by the National Savings Division, under the aegis of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, would be held in the division’s Faisalabad and Lahore offices on November 15, 2023.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs100,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 winners.