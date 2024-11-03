web analytics
Rs100 prize bond: Check out draw, winning prize details, November 2024

Many Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

Rs100 Prize Bond Balloting is around the corner. The draw can win you the bumper price of Rs700,000.

Rs100 Prize Bond Draw Date

The balloting of Draw for the Rs100 prize bond will be held in Multan on November 15, 2024 (Friday).

Prize Winning Amount

First Prize 700,000
Second Prize 200,000
This Prize 1,000

 

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

