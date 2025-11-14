Rs10,000 Reward announced for reporting illegal Afghan residents in Punjab

The Government of Punjab has begun a massive operation against Afghan citizens residing or working in the province illegally and this time it has come with a cash reward.

The action is being carried out against those Afghans who are residing undocumented, doing business, or using forged Identity Cards (CNICs).

Authorities stated that the campaign extends not only to undocumented residents but also to landlords and shopkeepers who rent property or business space to Afghan nationals lacking legal status.

Action will also be taken against Afghan citizens conducting business in Pakistan while holding tourist or medical visas. Informants reporting such cases will also receive 10,000 rupees per case.

Sources said that the Punjab police have also rolled out a reward scheme aimed at making the operation effective and successful.

The police have announced a prize reward of Rs. 10,000 for those citizens who provide information about undocumented Afghans. Police also assured to keep the identity of the informer confidential.

In this regard, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Punjab, has also instructed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to promptly give the prize money to citizens who provide information about such individuals.

The Punjab Police have appealed to the public to play an active role in the operation, promising swift action and full confidentiality for all tip-offs.

Statistics indicate that arrests of Afghan nationals in Pakistan have risen by 150 percent since early November. A total of 7,764 Afghans were detained in recent days, with most arrests reported in Chaghi, Attock, and Quetta.

During the same period, the number of Afghans returning or being deported sharply increased to 37,448. Of these, officials say 47 percent were holders of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, 44 percent had no documentation, and 93 percent of those deported were living in the country without legal status.