Rs103.3b allocated for ongoing NHA projects in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the vision of the incumbent government for the timely completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects, Rs103.375 billion have been allocated for 68 ongoing road infrastructure schemes of the National Highway Authority.

According to official data, Rs. 6 billion have been allocated for land acquisition, affected properties and compensation for the Rajanpur-DG Khan section of Indus Highway( N-55) as a four-lane highway and rehabilitation of 329 km D G Khan-D I Khan section of N-55. Similarly, Rs. 6 billion have been allocated for dualization and improvement of existing Yarik-Sagu-Zhob section of N-50 including Zhob bypass.

Rs. 5.5 billion have been allocated for the dualization of the 330 km Khuzdar-Kuchlak section while Rs. 5 billion have been set aside for the construction of the Gilgit-Shandur road, and as much amount has been earmarked for the construction of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway link via Narang Mandi to Narowal. Moreover, Rs. 5 billion have been set aside for Zhob to Kuchlak road (CPEC Western route).

For dualization & improvement of Old Bannu Road Rs 5317.442, million have been allocated whereas for dualization and improvement of Pindigheb- Kohat Road, Rs 2000 million has been earmarked.

Rs. 2 billion have been allocated for Peshawar Northern Bypass (32.2 Km) while Rs. 2458 million have been apportioned for the construction of a 6-lane overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdra in Lahore.

Rs. 2.5 billion have been set aside for Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project (Revised) (World Bank) and an equal amount has been allocated for Nokundi- Mashkhel Road CPEC deposit work.

For widening and strengthening of 32.6 km N-Rakhi Gajj Bewata section of N-70, part of the East-West Road Improvement Project, Rs. 2000 million have been earmarked while for construction of a four-lane bridge across the Indus river linking Layyah with Taunsa including a two-lane approach road and river training works Rs. 2200 million have been approved.

Rs. 1,660 million have been set aside for the construction of the additional carriageway of the Torkham Jalalabad road project, whereas for land acquisition, affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for dualization of Kuchlak – Zhob Section of N-50 Rs 1500 million have been approved.