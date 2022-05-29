Rs11.5 million looted from PSX member’s house in Karachi

KARACHI: A security guard took away cash, Rs11.5 million, from a house of a Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) member in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the accused – identified as Allah Rakha – escaped after stealing Rs 11.5 million from the house in DHA Phase VIII. CCTV footage of the robbery has been acquired by ARY News.

In the CCTV video, the accused can be seen stealing cash from a car in the house of PSX member. Meanwhile, the police have recovered 10.8 million by arresting the suspects brother.

The main accused, who is also the security guard of the bungalow, is still at large. A case has been registered against the suspect on the complaint of PSX member.

Earlier in February this year, 70 tola gold worth over Rs8 million was looted during a house robbery within the jurisdiction of Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

According to the police, four armed men forced their way into a house in Gulshan-e-Jamal neighbourhood as a member of the household opened the door to leave for work.

A Karachi police official said the robbers looted 70 tolas of gold worth more than Rs8 million before getting away.

