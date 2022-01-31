Rs126bn K-IV water supply project gets ECNEC nod

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Monday approved the Greater Karachi Water Supply project to be completed by 2023 at a cost of Rs126 billion, ARY News reported.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, ECNEC approved several development projects including Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV, 260 MGD Phase –I at a revised cost of Rs126 billion.

Initially, the project was approved with an original capacity of 260 MGD in 2014 to be executed by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Govt of Sindh. Later the project was revised and included in Karachi Transportation Plan (KTP) with the same 260 MGD capacity.

دہائی سے زیادہ نامکمل پروجیکٹ k 4, کا نئی ڈیزائن پر مشتمل 126 ارب روپے کا منصوبہ ECNEC نے آج منظور کر دیا. انشاءاللہ 2023 اکتوبر تک 26 کروڑ گیلن پانی کراچی پہنچا دیا جائے گا. کراچی ٹراسفورمیشن پلان کا وفاق کا ایک اور وعدہ پورا ہو گیا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 31, 2022

The project aims to meet growing water demand of Karachi and provide dependable and sustainable water transmission system from its more than 100 KMs away source of Keenjhar Lake to feed Karachi water supply and distribution network.

The meeting also approved the Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme (PARIP) worth Rs. 129,944.15 (US$ 773.20) Million. The project sponsored by the Government of Punjab envisages construction of 535 km dual carriageway highway sections between various cities in the Punjab province.

ECNEC after detailed deliberation approved Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) amounting to Rs. 96,202 million to be executed by Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company in 16 Tehsils of Punjab.

The project has been designed to provide basic civic amenities such as water supply, sanitation and solid waste management in the rural areas of selected Tehsils of Punjab.

ECNEC also approved Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project to be executed on BOT basis under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a total cost of 95,810.260 million Rupees.

The project envisages the construction of 04 lane access-controlled 117.20 km in length motorway from Kharian to Rawalpindi.

