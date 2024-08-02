Rs1500 Prize Bond August 2024 – Check draw date, winning amount

The Rs1500 Prize Bond balloting will be held on August 15 at Multan office of the National Savings Division.

The 1,500 prize Bond draw offers three tiers of prizes. The first prize is Rs1,500,000, while the second prize is Rs500,000.

Numerous third prizes, each worth Rs 9,300, will also be distributed among the lucky winners.

Prize details:



1st Prize: 1,500,000 rupees

1,500,000 rupees 2nd Prize: 500,000 rupees

500,000 rupees 3rd Prize: 9,300 rupees

Prize Bonds are considered as one of the secure investment options in Pakistan, offering the chance to win substantial prizes while preserving the principal amount.

Meanwhile, the odds of winning are low, the allure of potentially significant rewards attracts numerous participants.

The Prize Bonds are regulated by National Savings, under the central bank, which is another reason for their popularity.

Despite the slim chances, many Pakistanis continue to invest in these bonds in hopes of securing substantial cash prizes.