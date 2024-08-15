Rs1500 Prize Bond August 2024 – Check draw results, winners

MULTAN: The National Savings Division has conducted Draw No. 99 for the Rs1500 Prize Bond today, Thursday, in Multan.

The first prize winner of Rs1500 Prize Bond, with bond number 439845, will receive a grand prize of PKR 3,000,000. The second prize winners, with bond numbers 394976, 498391, and 555206, will each receive PKR 1,000,000.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners for August 2024:

First Prize Winner: 439845

Second Prize Winners: 394976, 498391, 555206

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winning Amounts:

First Prize: 1 winner of PKR 3,000,000

Second Prize: 3 winners of PKR 1,000,000 each

Third Prize: 1,696 winners of PKR 18,500 each

The complete list of winners for the Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw for August 2024 will be made available later today, following the official draw.

About Prize Bonds:

Prize Bonds are a unique savings instrument issued by the National Savings Division of Pakistan. These bonds do not offer interest but instead provide an opportunity to win substantial cash prizes through quarterly draws conducted by the State Bank of Pakistan.

When you purchase a prize bond, you are lending money to the government, which is managed by the central bank.

Prize Bonds are popular among Pakistanis as they offer a secure way to save with the added thrill of potentially winning large sums of money.